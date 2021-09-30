Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Element Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 592,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

