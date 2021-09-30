Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of QS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $132.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

