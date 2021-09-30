Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

MPC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

