Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 400.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

