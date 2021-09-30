Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 158.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $98,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.