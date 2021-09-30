Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. 602,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

