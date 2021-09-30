Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. 62,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,740. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

