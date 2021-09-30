Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,392. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.10 and a 52 week high of $251.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.52.

