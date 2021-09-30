Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $956.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

