Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.24

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.24 and last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 2034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

