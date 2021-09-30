Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,049,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,367,000 after acquiring an additional 472,572 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 208,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

