Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 63,059 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Ferrari worth $94,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferrari by 26.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $162,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $209.38 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

