Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 974,470 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $86,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

