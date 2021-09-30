Bank of Montreal Can Buys 558,435 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $83,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

