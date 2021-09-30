Bank of Montreal Can Has $113.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $113,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

