Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 133,617 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in V.F. were worth $89,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.54 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

