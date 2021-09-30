Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,598 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cameco were worth $85,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after buying an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

