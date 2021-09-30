Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $140.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,518,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,893 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.