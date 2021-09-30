Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $140.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,518,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after acquiring an additional 198,893 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
