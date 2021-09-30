Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $87,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

