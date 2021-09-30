Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,599,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,189,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $85,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HBI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

