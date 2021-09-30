Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of CyrusOne worth $94,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 203.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,948.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

