Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 224,299 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,299 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 53.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 202,969 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

