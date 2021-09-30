Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

