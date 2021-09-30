Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 47,792 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 631.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

PAYC stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.29 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.