Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 520,644 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,644 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HP were worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,627,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 80,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

