Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,679,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 280,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday.

NATI stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 246.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.