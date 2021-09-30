BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of BankUnited worth $583,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

