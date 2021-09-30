Barclays Begins Coverage on SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of SALRF opened at $69.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

