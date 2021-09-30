Barings LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

