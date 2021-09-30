Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

