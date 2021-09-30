Barings LLC Sells 21,009 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

