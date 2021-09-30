Barings LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

