Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 7,421 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,336. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

