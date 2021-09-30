Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 7,421 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,336. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
