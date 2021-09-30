Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $57,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. 47,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,671. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.