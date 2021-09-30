Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,702 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

