Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,647 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 66,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

