Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,396 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.31% of Photronics worth $35,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Photronics by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Photronics by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,213. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $837.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.