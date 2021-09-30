Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194,396 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.31% of Photronics worth $35,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Photronics by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Photronics by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,213. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $837.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

