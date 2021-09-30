Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,879 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.80% of Darling Ingredients worth $87,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.97. 2,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,825. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.