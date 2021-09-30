Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $48.07 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.16% of Ecopetrol worth $48,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 309,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 14,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

