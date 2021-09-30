Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,031 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $69,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 960,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,904. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.