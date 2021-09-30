Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 109,583 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.80% of Kennametal worth $54,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,518. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

