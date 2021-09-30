Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 109,583 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.80% of Kennametal worth $54,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

KMT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.