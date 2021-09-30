Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 34,312 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Materion by 25,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 51,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.