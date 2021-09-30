Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 43,259 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.60% of Encompass Health worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.