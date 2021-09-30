Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Sanofi by 33.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,200,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 19,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

