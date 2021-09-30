Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.14 ($115.46).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €84.47 ($99.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

