Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.62.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

