bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $8.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 6,180 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

