Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of BBBY traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 2,139,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

