Berenberg Bank Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 590

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

LON:PSON traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 711.80 ($9.30). 2,491,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,468. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 805.02. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

